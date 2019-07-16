{{featured_button_text}}

BOOKER, Rolonda L., 41

Racine, July 12, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CARRION, Gabriel Jr., 79

July 14, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FASON, Naythaniel, 68

Racine, July 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FUNK, Susan A., 66

Racine, July 14, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GOINES, Danny L., 65

Racine, July 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KINKOWSKI, Karen E., 74

Kenosha, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Polnasek-Daniels Funerlal Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

KIMBERLAIN, James ‘Jim’ O., 93

Racine, July 14, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

