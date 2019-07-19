ARVAI, Joseph M. II, 93
Racine, July 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BOGAN, Beverly, 69
July 17,Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BRUSH, Peter P., 65
Racine, July 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CARRION, Gabriel Jr., 79
July 14, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DeVOLT, Dorothy J., 89
Racine and Mountain, Wis., July 15, Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HUDY, Susan L., 74
Racine, July 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SEEGER, Caroline M., 100
Racine July 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SMITH, Usha A., 70
Kenosha, July 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.