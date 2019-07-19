ARVAI, Joseph M. II, 93

Racine, July 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BOGAN, Beverly, 69

July 17,Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRUSH, Peter P., 65

Racine, July 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CARRION, Gabriel Jr., 79

July 14, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DeVOLT, Dorothy J., 89

Racine and Mountain, Wis., July 15, Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HUDY, Susan L., 74

Racine, July 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SEEGER, Caroline M., 100

Racine July 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SMITH, Usha A., 70

Kenosha, July 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

