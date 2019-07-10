{{featured_button_text}}

ANDREKUS, Frank J., 89

Kenosha, at Brookdale Kenosha, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

FASON, Naythaniel, 68

Racine, June 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KANE, Daniel F., 75

Racine, July 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LUE, Ann K., 85

Racine, July 8, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MENDEZ, Elia G., 69

Racine, July 8, at The Villa of Lincoln Park, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PRICE, Kenneth W., 62

Mount Pleasant, July 7, at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Zion, Ill., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STURTEVANT, Gail F., 73

Racine, July 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

