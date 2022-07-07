 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: July 8, 2022

MATTIE, John Robert, 71

Sturtevant, July 6, at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital-Franklin, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

