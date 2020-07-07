Deaths: July 8, 2020
Deaths: July 8, 2020

BERTLING, Matthew L., 54

Racine, July 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

DUGGAN, Samantha, 31

Racine, July 3, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

EVANS, Beverly J., 85

Crossville, Tenn., formerly of Racine, June 30, at Beaufort, S.C., Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HANSON, Robert B., 39

Racine, June 26, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KRETSCHMER, Edmund F., 92

Wheatland, July 6, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MASSEY-GAGNE, Yvonne “Vonnie,” 81

Sheboygan, July 3, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on July 3, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MATHEWS, Raymond, 75

Racine, June 30, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

OLSON, Marie J., 73

Waterford, July 6, at Waterford Senior Living, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

RAYMOND, John T., 61

Racine, July 4, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

RUEDIGER, Thomas “Tom” W., 66

Racine, July 4, 2020 at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SEYFERTH, Ronald L., 89

Racine, July 6, at the Villa at Lincoln Park, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

