Deaths: July 8, 2020

BERTLING, Matthew L., 54
Racine, July 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
DUGGAN, Samantha, 31
Racine, July 3, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
EVANS, Beverly J., 85
Crossville, Tenn., formerly of Racine, June 30, at Beaufort, S.C., Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HANSON, Robert B., 39
Racine, June 26, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
KRETSCHMER, Edmund F., 92
Wheatland, July 6, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
MASSEY-GAGNE, Yvonne “Vonnie,” 81
Sheboygan, July 3, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on July 3, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MATHEWS, Raymond, 75
Racine, June 30, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
OLSON, Marie J., 73
Waterford, July 6, at Waterford Senior Living, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
RAYMOND, John T., 61
Racine, July 4, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
RUEDIGER, Thomas “Tom” W., 66
Racine, July 4, 2020 at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SEYFERTH, Ronald L., 89
Racine, July 6, at the Villa at Lincoln Park, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
