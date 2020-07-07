Deaths: July 7, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: July 7, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGSLEY, David C. II, 69

Racine, June 28, Froedtert Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LAMERS, Michael D., 71

Mount Pleasant, June 28, at Tomahawk, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

McCORMICK, Beryl, 80

Union Grove, July 2, at Sage Meadows Assisted Living, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

REED, Jimmie, 73

Milwaukee, July 4, at BRIA of Trinity Village, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WAYDICK, Eric M., 41

Racine, July 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WHITMORE, Brian, 79

Burlington, July 4, at Arbor View Assisted Living, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News