Deaths: July 7, 2020

BILLINGSLEY, David C. II, 69
Racine, June 28, Froedtert Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LAMERS, Michael D., 71
Mount Pleasant, June 28, at Tomahawk, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
McCORMICK, Beryl, 80
Union Grove, July 2, at Sage Meadows Assisted Living, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
REED, Jimmie, 73
Milwaukee, July 4, at BRIA of Trinity Village, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WAYDICK, Eric M., 41
Racine, July 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WHITMORE, Brian, 79
Burlington, July 4, at Arbor View Assisted Living, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!