Deaths: July 5, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COOKE, Dennis M., 47

Racine, July 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DEFORD, Anthony, 49

Union Grove, July 1, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ERHARDT, Deborah Marie, 60

Kenosha, July 1, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LAMARR, Lawrence Dean, 54

Kansasville, July 1, at Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion, Ill., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MATTER, Nicole M., 35

Las Vegas, formerly of Racine, June 30, in Las Vegas, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERS, Nelmie M., 97

Racine, July 3, at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SIGWART, Virginia K., 77