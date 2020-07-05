Deaths: July 5, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: July 5, 2020

COOKE, Dennis M., 47

Racine, July 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DEFORD, Anthony, 49

Union Grove, July 1, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ERHARDT, Deborah Marie, 60

Kenosha, July 1, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LAMARR, Lawrence Dean, 54

Kansasville, July 1, at Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion, Ill., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MATTER, Nicole M., 35

Las Vegas, formerly of Racine, June 30, in Las Vegas, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERS, Nelmie M., 97

Racine, July 3, at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SIGWART, Virginia K., 77

Racine, July 3, at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WALSH, Patricia, 82

Lake Geneva, July 2, at Sage Meadows Assisted Living, Lake Geneva, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

