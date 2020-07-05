Deaths: July 5, 2020

COOKE, Dennis M., 47
Racine, July 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DEFORD, Anthony, 49
Union Grove, July 1, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
ERHARDT, Deborah Marie, 60
Kenosha, July 1, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LAMARR, Lawrence Dean, 54
Kansasville, July 1, at Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion, Ill., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MATTER, Nicole M., 35
Las Vegas, formerly of Racine, June 30, in Las Vegas, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PETERS, Nelmie M., 97
Racine, July 3, at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SIGWART, Virginia K., 77
Racine, July 3, at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WALSH, Patricia, 82
Lake Geneva, July 2, at Sage Meadows Assisted Living, Lake Geneva, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
