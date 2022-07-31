Deaths: July 31, 2022

DITTLOF, Donald J., 89
Sturtevant, July 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DREMO, Alik, 74
Burlington, July 28, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
GARSKI, Lawrence J. “Larry,” 82
Racine, July 29, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KAPELLUSCH, Vickie Ann, 75
Racine, July 26, at Aurora Health Care, Mount Pleasant, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MASKE, Linda, 60
Ocala, Fla., formerly of Racine, July 19, at her residence.
SALINAS, Mark Anthony, 66
Racine, July 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
THOMPSON, Roy Campanella, 70
Racine, July 27, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.