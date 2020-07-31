You have permission to edit this article.
Deaths: July 31, 2020
Deaths: July 31, 2020

GARDINA, Ronald David

Racine, July 19, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

RASMUSSEN, Frances M., 76

Racine, July 29, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SAX, Karen Kaye, 77

Sturtevant, July 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

VERNON, John Matthew, 66

Racine, July 20, at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

