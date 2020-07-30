Deaths: July 30, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: July 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARTH, LeRoy, 89

Caledonia, July 28, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, Heritage Funeral Homes, Milwaukee.

FELL, Darrell W., 90

Burlington, July 28, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

HAASE, Andreas “Andy” Konrad, 54

Racine, July 26, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SURA, Jeanne M., 89

Racine, July 28, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

THORSEN, Patricia J., 84

Racine, July 27, at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News