Deaths: July 30, 2020

BARTH, LeRoy, 89
Caledonia, July 28, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, Heritage Funeral Homes, Milwaukee.
FELL, Darrell W., 90
Burlington, July 28, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
HAASE, Andreas “Andy” Konrad, 54
Racine, July 26, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SURA, Jeanne M., 89
Racine, July 28, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
THORSEN, Patricia J., 84
Racine, July 27, at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
