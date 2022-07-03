Deaths: July 3, 2022

CONNER, Ora Lee, 85
Racine, June 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MALIN, Edward A., 74
Racine, June 29, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
KLUENDER, Sylvia Ann, 72
Mount Pleasant, June 30, Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living, Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
SCHNEIDER, Mark E., 74
Burlington, June 29, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
