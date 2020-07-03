Deaths: July 3, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: July 3, 2020

GAUERKE, Earl N., 89

Burlington, June 30, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LaMARR, Lawrence D., 54

Kansasville, July 1, Cancer Treatment Center of America, Zion, Ill., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SUPRAK-MERRILL, Geraldine M., 91

Racine, June 30, at Sun City West, Ariz., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory.

TURCZYNSKI,

Donald “Don” J., 63

Sturtevant, June 26, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WOITESHEK,

Starling J., 88

Harbor Springs, Mich., formerly of Racine, June 25, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

ZUNIGA, Manuel Ruiz Sr., 65

Racine, June 30, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

