Deaths: July 29, 2020

BARBERA, Ronald A. “Ron,” 87
June 3, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
FEEST, Raymond G., 84
Caledonia, July 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GUTCHE, Cindy L.
Kenosha, July 27, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JOHNSON, Susan “Sue” M., 75
Caledonia, July 27, at Ascension Franklin Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LYTLE, Thomas F., 77
Waterford, July 27, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
SCOTT, Stephen “Eddie,” 60
Racine, July 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
