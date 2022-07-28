Deaths: July 28, 2022

BARERRA, Louise M., 90
Racine, July 25, at The Waters of Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JENS, John C., 73
Racine, July 21, Accent Care Hospice, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JENSEN, Joyce A., 87
Pleasant Prairie, July 24, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KNOTEK, Rita M., 86
Racine, June 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MacDONALD, Marilyn J., 92
Burlington, July 26, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
ROHNER, Robert E. Jr., 70
Rochester, July 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHMIDT, Dean, 69
Wind Lake, July 26, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
TAYLOR, Thomas W., 47
Racine, July 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
YOUNG, Jerry C. Jr., 69
Racine, July 25, Ivy’s Place Group Home, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.