 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: July 28, 2022

  • 0

BARERRA, Louise M., 90

Racine, July 25, at The Waters of Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JENS, John C., 73

Racine, July 21, Accent Care Hospice, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JENSEN, Joyce A., 87

Pleasant Prairie, July 24, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KNOTEK, Rita M., 86

Racine, June 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MacDONALD, Marilyn J., 92

People are also reading…

Burlington, July 26, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ROHNER, Robert E. Jr., 70

Rochester, July 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHMIDT, Dean, 69

Wind Lake, July 26, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

TAYLOR, Thomas W., 47

Racine, July 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

YOUNG, Jerry C. Jr., 69

Racine, July 25, Ivy’s Place Group Home, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News