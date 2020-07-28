Deaths: July 28, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: July 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CIARAMITA, Lynne E., 70

Boca Raton, Fla., June 27, 2020 Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ECHTERMEYER, Dieter, 87

Burlington, July 26, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HANNES, Rosemarie, 78

Racine, July 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

JOHNSON, Jerry “J.L.,” 72

Racine, July 23, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRIKAU, Ruth E., 89

Racine, July 26, at Magnolia Hill, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SEMRAU, Dennis E., 87

Wind Lake, July 25, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SPATH, Kyle, 34

Kansasville, July 22, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News