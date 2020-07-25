Deaths: July 26, 2020

AKERS, Carolyn M., 72
Racine, July 22, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
CAREY, Merry C., 59
Racine, July 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FIELD, Julie R., 67
Racine, July 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NIKL, Lois G., 96
Racine, July 23, at St. Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RUSSELL, Paul G., 56
Racine, July 24, at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
SCHIESTLE, Marlene J., 76
Racine, July 22, at Freodtert South Hospital in Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WEBER, Elsie, 94
Racine, July 24, at St. Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WITTKOWSKIE, Charles B., 82
Burlington, July 23, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
