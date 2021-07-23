 Skip to main content
Deaths: July 23, 2021
BRYANT, Dolores K., 73

Sturtevant, July 18, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GALES, Eileen A., 68

Franksville, July 17, at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MICHNA, Irene, 96

Racine, July 20, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

NEGA, Frank J. Jr., 86

Burlington, July 20, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

PETERSON, Mark W., 73

Union Grove, July 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WAKEFORD, Joanne L., 92

Racine, July 22, at Siena on the Lake, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

