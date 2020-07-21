Deaths: July 21, 2020
ASCHAUER, John, 65

Union Grove, July 19, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

BIERSACH, Dean, 61

Waterford, July 18, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SCHULTZ, Sharon, 79

Union Grove, July 18, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

TORRES, Lidia, 67

Racine, July 19, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

