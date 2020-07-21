Deaths: July 21, 2020

ASCHAUER, John, 65
Union Grove, July 19, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
BIERSACH, Dean, 61
Waterford, July 18, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SCHULTZ, Sharon, 79
Union Grove, July 18, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
TORRES, Lidia, 67
Racine, July 19, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!