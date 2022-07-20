 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: July 20, 2022

  • 0

BURNETT, Christella, 79

Mount Pleasant, July 15, at Advocate Aurora, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CRENSHAW, Cardis F., 70

Racine, July 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LIPINSKI, Robert “Bob,” 82

Waterford, July 18, at Waterford Senior Living, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MADRIGRANO, Glenn R. Sr., 72

Kenosha, July 17, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

REITSMA, John C., 92

Racine, July 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SMITH, Carolyn E., 90

Mount Pleasant, July 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

