Deaths: July 2, 2022

AMAYA, Pablo, 99

Racine, June 30, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BLAKLEY, Isabelle M., 89

Racine, July 1, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and  Crematory, Racine.

PLEDGER, Mario, 25

Racine, June 17, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SAYRE, Susan C., 65

Sturtevant, June 29, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

