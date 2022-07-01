Deaths: July 2, 2022

AMAYA, Pablo, 99
Racine, June 30, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
BLAKLEY, Isabelle M., 89
Racine, July 1, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PLEDGER, Mario, 25
Racine, June 17, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SAYRE, Susan C., 65
Sturtevant, June 29, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
