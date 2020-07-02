Deaths: July 2, 2020
CHAO, James, 53

Racine, June 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DESEIFE, Beverly J., 74

Kenosha, June 26, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DUVE, Arlene A., 85

Waterford, June 30, at LindenGrove, Mukwonago, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

INGEMAN, Mary C., 79

Racine, June 30, at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

