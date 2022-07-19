Deaths: July 19, 2022

FAUST, Eugene R., 18
Union Grove, July 14, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
FRAHM, Dorothy K., 99
Yorkville, July 16, at Sage Meadow of Racine, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
JASPERSON, Lyle C., 98
North Cape, July 14, Heritage Funeral Home, Milwaukee.
KAPRELIAN, Rose, 97
Racine, July 18, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MCLAIN, Kareem A., 21
Racine, July 12, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
POLLOCK, Madelyn J., 94
Racine, July 15, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.