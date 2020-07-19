Deaths: July 19, 2020

BROCK, Grace A. (nee: Garski), 89
Caledonia, May 7, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HALL, Carol R. (nee: Schuit), 89
Racine, July 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HAYES, Dorothy L., 79
Racine, July 16, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KORN, David D., 58
Marco Island, Fla., formerly of Racine, July 13, in Marco Island, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MARGOSIAN, George, 89
Racine, July 16, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MEITNER, Thomas E. “Sir,” 64
Racine, July 14, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PROCHASKA, Jeffrey, 65
Racine, July 17, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
WINDERS, Patricia “Pat” A., 81
Burlington, July 18, at Aurora Medical Center, in Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
