Deaths: July 19, 2020

BROCK, Grace A. (nee: Garski), 89

Caledonia, May 7, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HALL, Carol R. (nee: Schuit), 89

Racine, July 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAYES, Dorothy L., 79

Racine, July 16, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KORN, David D., 58

Marco Island, Fla., formerly of Racine, July 13, in Marco Island, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MARGOSIAN, George, 89

Racine, July 16, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MEITNER, Thomas E. “Sir,” 64

Racine, July 14, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PROCHASKA, Jeffrey, 65

Racine, July 17, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

WINDERS, Patricia “Pat” A., 81

Burlington, July 18, at Aurora Medical Center, in Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

