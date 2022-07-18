Deaths: July 18, 2022 Jul 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCHOENBERG, Margie A., 91Lyons, July 16, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Crematory Funeral Home Burlington Residence Lyons Margie A. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deaths: July 14, 2022 BAUER, Pamela J., 69 Deaths: July 12, 2022 ESCOBAR, Debra A., 58 Deaths: July 17, 2022 CALLOW, Cynthia L., 61 Property Transfers: July 5-8, 2022 July 5-8 Meetings: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 13 Deaths: July 15, 2022 CRIAER, Eugene A., 64 A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area Dickie’s Bar Deaths: July 7, 2022 INGRAM, Catherine, 88 Meetings: Thursday, July 14, 2022 Meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 14 Markets HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET