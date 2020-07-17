Deaths: July 17, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: July 17, 2020

COATES, Glenn R., 97

Racine, July 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DEWEY, Laurie A. (nee: Thiesen-Germinaro), 44

Las Vegas, July 8, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

DUESING, Lance Jerry, 73

Burlington, July 15, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

SIMPSON, Johnny I., 84

Racine, July 15, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

