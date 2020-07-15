Deaths: July 15, 2020
Deaths: July 15, 2020

BAER, Cody, 24

Oak Creek, formerly of Racine, July 12, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DAVILA RIVERA, Manuela, 95

Racine, July 13, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory.

DEWEY, Laurie A. (nee: Thiesen-Germinaro), 44

Las Vegas, July 8, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

ENIS, Joseph “Joe” P., 75

Bradenton, Fla., June 13, Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota, Bradenton, Fla.

FEELER, Robin R., 52

Racine, July 13, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GUY, Betty M. (nee: Christopherson), 99

Racine, June 27, at The Woods of Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

OCHS, Margaret E., 91

Racine, July 12, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STUEBE, Edward L., 86

Shawano, formerly of Racine, July 12, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

