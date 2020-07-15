Deaths: July 15, 2020

BAER, Cody, 24
Oak Creek, formerly of Racine, July 12, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DAVILA RIVERA, Manuela, 95
Racine, July 13, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory.
DEWEY, Laurie A. (nee: Thiesen-Germinaro), 44
Las Vegas, July 8, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
ENIS, Joseph “Joe” P., 75
Bradenton, Fla., June 13, Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota, Bradenton, Fla.
FEELER, Robin R., 52
Racine, July 13, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GUY, Betty M. (nee: Christopherson), 99
Racine, June 27, at The Woods of Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
OCHS, Margaret E., 91
Racine, July 12, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STUEBE, Edward L., 86
Shawano, formerly of Racine, July 12, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
