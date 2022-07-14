Deaths: July 14, 2022

BAUER, Pamela J., 69
Burlington, July 11, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
BELL, Charles Sr., 72
Racine, July 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BURNS, Debra A., 63
Wilmot, July 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KOWALEWSKI, Mary S., 77
Formerly of Racine, July 13, Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha, Proko Funeral Home and Crematory, Kenosha.
LECHNER, Mary F., 77
Racine, July 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
McELVANEY, Debra L., 75
Kenosha, July 10, Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PRICE, Patricia, 66
Racine, July 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TAYLOR, Debra C., 68
Racine, July 11, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TILLMAN, Michael M., 53
Racine, July 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.