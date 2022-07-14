 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: July 14, 2022

BAUER, Pamela J., 69

Burlington, July 11, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

BELL, Charles Sr., 72

Racine, July 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BURNS, Debra A., 63

Wilmot, July 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KOWALEWSKI, Mary S., 77

Formerly of Racine, July 13, Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha, Proko Funeral Home and Crematory, Kenosha.

LECHNER, Mary F., 77

Racine, July 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

McELVANEY, Debra L., 75

Kenosha, July 10, Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PRICE, Patricia, 66

Racine, July 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TAYLOR, Debra C., 68

Racine, July 11, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TILLMAN, Michael M., 53

Racine, July 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

