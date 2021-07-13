 Skip to main content
Deaths: July 13, 2021
ELWOOD, William J., 96

Mount Pleasant, July 11, at Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LUCHSINGER, Avis I., 84

Burlington, July 11, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MARCHESE, Mary L., 94

Greenfield, July 9, at Harbour Village Assisted Living, Greenfield, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

McCANN, Michael D., 72

Burlington, July 11, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MICHNA, Beau C., 44

Mount Pleasant, July 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

