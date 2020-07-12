Deaths: July 12, 2020
BECK, Deanna R., 70

Waterford, July 9, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

BRIGGS, Be Oliver “Oopie,” 80

Racine, July 8, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CONNOR, Roberta, 68

Bohners Lake, July 9, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

DERKS, Tammy J., 54

Racine, July 7, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GEORGE, Jeanette Rose, 83

Mount Pleasant, July 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

JUNG, Constance L. “Connie”

Racine, July 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WILLING, Ronald N., 78

Mount Pleasant, July 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

