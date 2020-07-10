Deaths: July 10, 2020
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths: July 10, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLOMBE, Doris Elaine, 90

Kenosha, July 6, at Hospice Alliance House, Pleasant Prairie, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

SCHNABEL, Carol A., 84

Hudson, Fla., formerly of Caledonia, July 9, at Evergreen Woods Assisted Living, Spring Hill, Fla., Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SPAETH, Mary H., 75

Franksville, July 7, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News