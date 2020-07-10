Deaths: July 10, 2020

COLOMBE, Doris Elaine, 90
Kenosha, July 6, at Hospice Alliance House, Pleasant Prairie, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
SCHNABEL, Carol A., 84
Hudson, Fla., formerly of Caledonia, July 9, at Evergreen Woods Assisted Living, Spring Hill, Fla., Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SPAETH, Mary H., 75
Franksville, July 7, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
