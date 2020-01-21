Deaths: Jan. 21, 2020

ABER, Linda G., 60
Racine, Jan. 17, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
GILL, Jamie N., 43
Chicago, formerly of Racine, Jan. 17, in Chicago, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NELSON, Shirley A. (nee: Trimberger), 86
You have free articles remaining.
Sturtevant, Jan. 17, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SCHAEFER, Karl H. “Spitze,” 83
Racine, Jan. 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SERVI, Donald J., 69
Racine, Jan. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
WERTH, Susie A., 80
Racine, Jan. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.