CHESTER, Shirley Mae, 67

Racine, Jan. 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KAHOUN, Victoria B., 85

Racine, Jan. 17, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LARRIN, Roy J., 97

Kokomo, Ind., formerly of Racine, Jan. 19, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RABOINE, Roselyn Marie, 80

Burlington, Jan. 19, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

VAUGHN, Keith S., 53

Racine, Jan. 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WADEWITZ, Edward H. “Skip,” 80

Racine, Jan. 16, at Froedtert South, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

