Deaths: Jan. 18, 2020
FRITSCH, James A., 78

Waterford, Jan. 13, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

IVANOSKI, Mercedes “Mitzi” A., 92

Racine, Jan. 17, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KETTERHAGEN, Katherine M., 74

Burlington, Jan. 17, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LYONS, Patricia A., 79

Racine, Jan. 16, at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SZEKLINSKI, Linda L., 72

Waterford, Jan. 16, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

TENUTA, Ralph J., 87

Kenosha, Jan. 15, at Willowbrook Assisted Living, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

