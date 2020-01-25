Deaths: Jan. 25, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Jan. 25, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEONARD, Roberta R. “Berty,” 83

Racine, Jan. 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RESHAN, Thomas W., 97

Racine, Jan. 24, at The Addison Assisted Living in Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SKAGGS, Anna L., 91

Racine, Jan. 23, at Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

STRICKLAND, Diana M., 53

Jan. 23, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News