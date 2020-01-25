Deaths: Jan. 25, 2020

LEONARD, Roberta R. “Berty,” 83
Racine, Jan. 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
RESHAN, Thomas W., 97
Racine, Jan. 24, at The Addison Assisted Living in Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SKAGGS, Anna L., 91
Racine, Jan. 23, at Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
STRICKLAND, Diana M., 53
Jan. 23, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.