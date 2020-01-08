Deaths: Jan. 8, 2020

JOYCE, Richard “Dick” C., 89
Burlington, Jan. 5, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
MARCOTTE, Arlene, 86
Racine, Jan. 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MORDJA, Louis E. Jr., 76
Racine, Jan. 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PROPSOM, Thomas G., 80
Racine, Jan. 7, at Open Arms Assisted Living, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SMITH, Marilyn R. “Pat,” 90
Caledonia, Dec. 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SWANTON, Janet M., 87
Racine, Jan. 6, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.