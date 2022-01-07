Deaths: Jan. 7, 2022

DeGROOT, Donald D., 69

Racine, Jan. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PRINCE, Paul B., 53

Racine, Jan. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHUSTER, Allen G., 68

Racine, Dec. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHUSTER, Allen R., 91

Racine, Jan. 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TORRES, Juan, 64

Kenosha, Jan. 5, at Froedtert South–Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0