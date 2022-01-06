Deaths: Jan. 6, 2022

BORRMANN, Brian R., 61
Burlington, Jan. 4, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
DAMROW, William Jr., 50
Sturtevant, Jan. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FANDRY, Ryan, 26
Franksville, Jan. 1, in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GARCIA, Roy “Rudy” Sr., 75
Mount Pleasant, Jan. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HILLMAN, Diane J., 85
Racine, Jan. 4, at her residence. Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JACKSON, Porscha M., 36
Racine, Jan. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KRACHEY, Terry L., 62
Pleasant Prairie, Dec. 22, at Froedtert Hospital-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MEYERS, George A, 80
Racine, Dec. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SATCHER, Elmira K. Sr., 62
Racine, Dec. 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SONTAG, Timothy S., 63
Waterford, Jan. 4, at Personally Yours Elder Care, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
ZAVALA, Abimael, 55
Racine, Jan. 3, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.