Deaths: Jan. 6, 2022

BORRMANN, Brian R., 61

Burlington, Jan. 4, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

DAMROW, William Jr., 50

Sturtevant, Jan. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FANDRY, Ryan, 26

Franksville, Jan. 1, in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GARCIA, Roy “Rudy” Sr., 75

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HILLMAN, Diane J., 85

Racine, Jan. 4, at her residence. Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JACKSON, Porscha M., 36

Racine, Jan. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRACHEY, Terry L., 62

Pleasant Prairie, Dec. 22, at Froedtert Hospital-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MEYERS, George A, 80

Racine, Dec. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SATCHER, Elmira K. Sr., 62

Racine, Dec. 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SONTAG, Timothy S., 63

Waterford, Jan. 4, at Personally Yours Elder Care, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ZAVALA, Abimael, 55

Racine, Jan. 3, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

