Deaths: Jan. 5, 2022

BARZ, Lorellen “Lori” C., 71

Racine, Jan. 2, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BRUHN, Heinz F., 82

Burlington, Jan. 2, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

COOPER, Mary E., 97

Burlington, Jan. 3, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

DUDYCHA, Anne E., 87

Racine, Jan. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DUE, Randall C., 62

Racine, Jan. 3, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

FREDERICK, Bruce J., 63

Kenosha, Dec. 31, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GASKILL, Cheryl “Cher” R., 64

Racine, Dec. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GAUGER, Sharon S., 57

Burlington, Jan. 2, at Arbor View, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

GIBSON, Leonardo, 97

Racine, Jan. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GREEN, Pamela L., 65

Racine, Jan. 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HECK, Clarence J., 84

Racine, Dec. 31, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JONES, James L., 80

Burlington, Dec. 31, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

MAYER, Peter, 72

Racine, Jan. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MONFELI, Gina M., 40

Racine, Dec. 31, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NORTHERN, Robert J., 74

Racine, Dec. 31, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OLSEN, Wallace “Wally,” 94

Racine, Jan. 3, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

RADER, James H., 64

Racine, Dec. 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RICHARDSON, Raymond G. Jr., 78

Burlington, Jan. 3, at Vitas Hospice, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

TUREK, Wayne T., 62

Racine, Jan. 1, at Ascension Hospital, Franklin, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

