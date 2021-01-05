 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 5, 2021
ANDERSON, Robert J., 78

Union Grove, Jan. 2, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

BAKER, David M., 78

Racine, Jan. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRAUN, Rev. Canon James “Jim,” 71

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHUPP, John, 68

Racine, Jan. 2, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care Lutheran Home Inpatient Center, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FLEMING, Michael P., 72

Racine, Jan. 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HULBERT, Janice D., 84

Dover, Dec. 31, at Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

KRONN, Edward A., 85

Spring Prairie, Jan. 3, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MANDY, Kenneth R., 79

Racine, Jan. 2, Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

OATES, Steve, 87

Racine, Jan. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TILLEY, James, 64

Racine, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care Ignite Medical Center, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAMP, Franklin D., 87

Sturtevant, Jan. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WALTON, Vladimir, 68 Racine, Jan. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

