Deaths: Jan. 5, 2021

ANDERSON, Robert J., 78
Union Grove, Jan. 2, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
BAKER, David M., 78
Racine, Jan. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BRAUN, Rev. Canon James “Jim,” 71
Mount Pleasant, Jan. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CHUPP, John, 68
Racine, Jan. 2, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care Lutheran Home Inpatient Center, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FLEMING, Michael P., 72
Racine, Jan. 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HULBERT, Janice D., 84
Dover, Dec. 31, at Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
KRONN, Edward A., 85
Spring Prairie, Jan. 3, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
MANDY, Kenneth R., 79
Racine, Jan. 2, Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
OATES, Steve, 87
Racine, Jan. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TILLEY, James, 64
Racine, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care Ignite Medical Center, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LAMP, Franklin D., 87
Sturtevant, Jan. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WALTON, Vladimir, 68 Racine, Jan. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.