Deaths: Jan. 30, 2022

BERGSRUD, Julie A., 61

Racine, Jan. 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DAVIDSON, Carol Emma, 99

Racine, Jan. 23, Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HINNERS, Richard Neil, 52

Kansasville, Jan. 28, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KREPELAN, Monica, 71

Racine, Jan. 27, Ascension All Saints, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STREET, David T., 68

Racine, Jan. 26, Ascension All Saints, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

