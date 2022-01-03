 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 3, 2022

VILLARREAL, Rev. Weena M., 61

Racine, Jan. 2, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

