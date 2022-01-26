Deaths: Jan. 26, 2022

FLOHR, Eva, 94

Mount Dora, Fla. (formerly of Racine), Jan. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KNOTEK, Valerian “Jerry” M., 91

Racine, Jan. 24, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LOJESKI, Sharon E., 82

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NILLES, Michael J., 73

Racine, Jan. 23, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PENZKOWSKI, Leon, 93

Racine, Jan. 24, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

REESMAN, Richard A., 73

Burlington, Jan. 23, in Ironwood, Mich., Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SANDKUHLER, Gwendolyn L., 73

Racine, Jan. 24, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TUTTLE, Bernice M., 89

Racine, Jan. 24, at Elizabeth Residence, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

VACULIK, Robert J., 71

Racine, Jan. 21, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

VERHEGGE, Elaine J., 82

Racine, Jan. 24, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WALSH, William, 75

Racine, Jan. 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

