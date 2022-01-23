Deaths: Jan. 23, 2022

ANGELINI, Nicolina, 90

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BENAVIDES, Oscar, 80

Waterford, Jan. 19, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

BLOCK, Barry I., 72

Racine, Jan. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DAMM, Betty Rae, 70

Racine, Jan. 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FUREY, Edward C., 84

Kansasville, Jan. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HANSON, Jennifer M., 41

Burlington, Jan. 20, at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

HEATH, Kairo Davis, 8 months

Racine, Jan. 16, at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LIPPERT (nee: Glorfield), Kerri Dianne, 59

Racine, Jan. 15, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LOPEZ, Janie, 78

Racine, Jan. 19, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NEAVE, J. Ines, 49

Racine, Jan. 20, at AccentCare Ignite Medical Center in Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

ORNSTEIN, David L., 75

Racine, Jan. 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PIPER, William “Bill” W., 88

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 20, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

RODRIGUEZ, Maria Gloria, 73

Racine, Jan. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHLOSSER, Kathleen H., 77

Racine, Jan. 12 at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SOMOGYI, Linda M., 74

Racine, Jan. 20, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SOKOLOWSKI, Robert “Scorky” L., 86

Racine, Jan. 22, at Season’s Hospice Ignite in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WILLIAMS, Vanessa Kay, 62

Racine, Jan. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VACULIK, Robert “Bobby” J., 71

Racine, Jan. 21, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

