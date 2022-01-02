 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Jan. 2, 2022

  • 0

FRANSWICK, Craig l., 63

Milwaukee, Dec. 21, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAMMES, Quinten A. Jr., 77

Dec. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HECK, Clarence J., 84

Racine, Dec. 31, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LITIN, Debra, 62

Racine, Dec. 29, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MAY, Sheryl Lee, 76

Racine, Dec. 23, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MICHELS, Charles E., 94

People are also reading…

Racine, Dec. 28, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital, Franklin, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NORRIS, John E., 76

Racine, Dec. 23, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PAVELSEK, Jodie ‘Joseph,’ 68

Burlington, Dec. 28, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

PIERONI, Cecile L., 59

Racine, Jan. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RIVEST, Jeanne Marie, 63

Raymond, Dec. 30, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

STULKEN RENCH, Marilyn Kay, 80

Racine, Dec. 28, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital, Franklin, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SYKES, Dorothy M., 97

Racine, Dec. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WEBER, Gayle J., 74

Racine, Dec. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News