Deaths: Jan. 2, 2022

FRANSWICK, Craig l., 63
Milwaukee, Dec. 21, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HAMMES, Quinten A. Jr., 77
Dec. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HECK, Clarence J., 84
Racine, Dec. 31, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LITIN, Debra, 62
Racine, Dec. 29, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MAY, Sheryl Lee, 76
Racine, Dec. 23, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MICHELS, Charles E., 94
Racine, Dec. 28, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital, Franklin, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NORRIS, John E., 76
Racine, Dec. 23, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PAVELSEK, Jodie ‘Joseph,’ 68
Burlington, Dec. 28, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
PIERONI, Cecile L., 59
Racine, Jan. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RIVEST, Jeanne Marie, 63
Raymond, Dec. 30, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.
STULKEN RENCH, Marilyn Kay, 80
Racine, Dec. 28, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital, Franklin, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SYKES, Dorothy M., 97
Racine, Dec. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WEBER, Gayle J., 74
Racine, Dec. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.