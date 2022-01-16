Deaths: Jan. 16, 2022

ADAMS, Sheila Renee, 53

Racine, Jan. 4, Froedtert South, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ALFORD, Betty Ann, 100

Madison, formerly of Racine, Jan. 7, Oak Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Madison, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ATTERBERRY, Esker, 72

Racine, Dec. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BARRY, Cornell, 52

Zion, Ill., formerly of Racine, Dec. 27, Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan, Ill., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BECK, Dean A., 91

Racine, Jan. 13, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BECKMAN, Eric G., 57

Somers, Jan. 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BROMMER, Cora A., 91

Racine, Jan. 15, The Pillars at Crystal Bay, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BUTLER, Mary J., 84

Racine, Jan. 13, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAAMID, Tasleem, 62

Racine, Jan. 11, The Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HEIDTKE-ANDERSON, Christine R., 97

Somers, Jan. 13, Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HICKS, Robert Sr., 88

Racine, Jan. 9, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRUMPLITSCH, Christine, 60

Jan. 14, Muskego Health Care Center, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

KUZNICKI, Gerald J., 56

Racine, Jan. 11, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MAYES, Blanche Lee, 65

Racine, Jan. 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MERCADO, Jose L., 72

Racine, Jan. 12, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POWELL, Lucius C., 69

Kenosha, Dec. 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RILEY, Deborah Denise, 69

Racine, Dec. 31, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHWEITZER, Connie J., 75

Jan. 8, Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

WINN, Marianne, 61

Racine, Jan. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WRAY, Otis Jr., 69

Milwaukee, Jan. 10, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

