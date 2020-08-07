You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths for Aug. 7
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths for Aug. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARVAI, Madaline C.

Racine, Aug. 5, at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CAMPEAU, Marcella M., 46

Sturtevant. Aug. 5, at Seasons Hospice House in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOWARD, Kathleen M., 75

New Berlin, Aug. 4, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

JASKULSKE, Nancy L., 88

Racine, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SPARKS, Michael Lee, 63

Racine, Aug. 5, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Marriage Licenses

Jose Bahena and Reina Palacios of Racine; Zachary Brown and Angelica Anchondo of Racine; Christopher Decker and Brooke Gallert of Racine; Robe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News