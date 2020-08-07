Deaths for Aug. 7

ARVAI, Madaline C.
Racine, Aug. 5, at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CAMPEAU, Marcella M., 46
Sturtevant. Aug. 5, at Seasons Hospice House in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HOWARD, Kathleen M., 75
New Berlin, Aug. 4, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
JASKULSKE, Nancy L., 88
Racine, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SPARKS, Michael Lee, 63
Racine, Aug. 5, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
