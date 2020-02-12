Deaths: Feb. 12, 2020

GIRARD, Francis P., 58
Racine, Feb. 9, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MODRAK, Gordon A., 84
Kansasville, formerly Tichigan Lake, Feb. 9, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
SMALL CRADDOCK, Theresa J., 66
Racine, Feb. 10, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SOICH, LaVerne M., 90
Franklin, Feb. 10, at Hales Corners Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WELSH, James F., 82
Racine, Feb. 9, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.