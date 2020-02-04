Deaths: Feb. 4, 2020

COEL, Joseph B., 82
Waterford, Jan. 31, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
BEATON, Wesley J., 90
Jan. 31, in Inverness, Fla., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
GROSSE, Daniel J., 80
Racine, Feb. 2, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
HORN, Allen F., 62
Racine, Feb. 2, at Bay at Waters Edge, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PELKY, Pamela J. “Pam,” 65
Racine, Feb. 1, Ascension all Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
