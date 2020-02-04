Deaths: Feb. 4, 2020
Deaths: Feb. 4, 2020

COEL, Joseph B., 82

Waterford, Jan. 31, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BEATON, Wesley J., 90

Jan. 31, in Inverness, Fla., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GROSSE, Daniel J., 80

Racine, Feb. 2, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HORN, Allen F., 62

Racine, Feb. 2, at Bay at Waters Edge, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PELKY, Pamela J. “Pam,” 65

Racine, Feb. 1, Ascension all Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Allen F. Horn, 62, of Racine, passed away at Bay at Waters Edge in Kenosha on February 2, 2020, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory.

