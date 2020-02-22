Deaths: Feb. 22, 2020

CASTRO, Brian K., 50
Racine, Feb. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOLT, Jay C., 56
Racine, Feb. 17, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
KNUCKLES, Rev. Tommie L., 83
Racine, Feb. 20 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KRAMER, Lawrence K., 83
Lyons, Feb. 19, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
MAHAN, Ben, 57
Milwaukee, formerly of Racine, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
ORTIZ, Reynaldo “Rey,” 51
Racine, Feb. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PIAS, Gerald L., 90
Siren, formerly of Racine, Feb. 19, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SCHWARTZ, JoAnn M., 64
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 19, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.