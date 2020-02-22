Deaths: Feb. 22, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Feb. 22, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CASTRO, Brian K., 50

Racine, Feb. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOLT, Jay C., 56

Racine, Feb. 17, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KNUCKLES, Rev. Tommie L., 83

Racine, Feb. 20 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRAMER, Lawrence K., 83

Lyons, Feb. 19, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MAHAN, Ben, 57

Milwaukee, formerly of Racine, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ORTIZ, Reynaldo “Rey,” 51

Racine, Feb. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PIAS, Gerald L., 90

Siren, formerly of Racine, Feb. 19, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHWARTZ, JoAnn M., 64

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 19, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List
Listing

Dean's List

MILWAUKEE — The following individuals have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2019 semester.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News