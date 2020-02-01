Deaths: Feb. 1, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Feb. 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRUEZIGER, Charles E., 98

Racine, Jan. 28, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

CRUZ, Frank “Oompa,” 87

Sturtevant, Jan. 28, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FLYNN, Mark E., 68

Kansasville, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

HEMMINGSEN, Leo, 70

Lake Tomahawk, formerly Racine, Jan. 29, at Ascension St. Clare Hospital, Weston, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KURHAJEC, Janet, 96

Union Grove, Jan. 31, at The Addison at Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

LOIS, M. Norene, 80

Burlington, Jan. 29, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LUCUS, Heidi K., 50

Racine, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MURDOCK, Carol, 88

Punta Gorda, Fla., Jan. 28, Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation, Punta Gorda, Fla.

OLSON, Todd R., 66

Racine, Jan. 30, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SIMANEK, MaryAnn, 75

Jan. 25, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

STOMMEL-KING, Nancy J., 76

Racine, Jan. 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TAPIA MERCADO, Juan, 46

Racine, Jan. 22, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News