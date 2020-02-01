Deaths: Feb. 1, 2020

CRUEZIGER, Charles E., 98
Racine, Jan. 28, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
CRUZ, Frank “Oompa,” 87
Sturtevant, Jan. 28, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FLYNN, Mark E., 68
Kansasville, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
HEMMINGSEN, Leo, 70
Lake Tomahawk, formerly Racine, Jan. 29, at Ascension St. Clare Hospital, Weston, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KURHAJEC, Janet, 96
Union Grove, Jan. 31, at The Addison at Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
LOIS, M. Norene, 80
Burlington, Jan. 29, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
LUCUS, Heidi K., 50
Racine, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MURDOCK, Carol, 88
Punta Gorda, Fla., Jan. 28, Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation, Punta Gorda, Fla.
OLSON, Todd R., 66
Racine, Jan. 30, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
SIMANEK, MaryAnn, 75
Jan. 25, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
STOMMEL-KING, Nancy J., 76
Racine, Jan. 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
TAPIA MERCADO, Juan, 46
Racine, Jan. 22, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.